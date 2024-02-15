Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.