Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

