Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.78%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

