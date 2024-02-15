Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.