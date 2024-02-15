Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,194 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM opened at $5.78 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.