Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,398 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

OGE opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

