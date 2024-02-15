Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,118 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.