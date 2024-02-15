Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,834,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.