Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 6,114,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

