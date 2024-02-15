Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

