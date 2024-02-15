Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,676 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

