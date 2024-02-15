Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 26,959 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 32.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Up 1.0 %

NMR stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

