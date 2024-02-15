Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,413 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,127,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Read Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %

SIRI stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.