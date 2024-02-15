Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 13,512 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSA stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

