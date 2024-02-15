Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

