Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Insulet by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.
Insulet Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PODD opened at $188.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
