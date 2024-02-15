Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Insulet by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $188.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

