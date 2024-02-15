Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in argenx by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in argenx by 4,901.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $390.27 on Thursday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.23 and its 200 day moving average is $458.86. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 0.69.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.