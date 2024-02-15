Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $601,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

