Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

