Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $42.62 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.