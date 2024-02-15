Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 1,126,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.