Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

