Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.