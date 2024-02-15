Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,741 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

