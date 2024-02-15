Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,277 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.