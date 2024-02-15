Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

