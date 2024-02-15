Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,281 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stepan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

