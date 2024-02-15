Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $138.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

