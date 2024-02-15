Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $193.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.