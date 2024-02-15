Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Gladstone Land worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LAND opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.