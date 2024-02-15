Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,152,000 after buying an additional 208,066 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,116,000 after buying an additional 178,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

