Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

