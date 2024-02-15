Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

