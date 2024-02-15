Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $758,000 Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

SPHR stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

