Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,534 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $93.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

