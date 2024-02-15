Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. State Street Corp increased its position in WaFd by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after buying an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in WaFd by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,921,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WaFd

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.