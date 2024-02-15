Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,545 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 1,193,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 573,499 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

