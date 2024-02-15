Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Read Our Latest Report on UiPath

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.