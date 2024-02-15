Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 281.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after acquiring an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

