Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,180 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $146,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $739.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.42.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

