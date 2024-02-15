Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.