Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 455,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,929. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

