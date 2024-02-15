Virtus Family Office LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

