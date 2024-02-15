Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51,922 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
V stock opened at $277.52 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.18.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
