Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $410.40, but opened at $377.24. Watsco shares last traded at $383.36, with a volume of 163,649 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

