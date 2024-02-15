Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,515,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $200.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

