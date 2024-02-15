Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE W opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 294,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.