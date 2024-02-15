WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.35. 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,633. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

