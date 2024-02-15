WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,020 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.16. 638,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,130. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

