WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $99.63. 1,145,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

